Busy promoting Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor takes out time to visit Taimur’s playschool

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her big screen comeback with Shashanka Ghosh’s ‘Veere Di Wedding’. The movie also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, and is all set to hit the screens on June 1, 2018. The promotions of the film are going on in full swing and it is of course keeping Kareena and the actresses quite busy.

But, even from her busy schedule Kareena took time out to visit Taimur’s playschool. While we mostly see Taimur with his nanny outside the playschool, today Kareena was there too.

The actress has always given Taimur a priority. Even when she is promoting the film, we have seen Taimur visiting her at a shoot location, and recently Kareena was clicked with Taimur outside his playschool.

Taimur as usual looked super cute and Kareena looked like a perfect cool mommy.

Well, it is good to see that Kareena is very well managing her personal as well as professional life proving to be a perfect working mother. We are sure many women will be inspired by Kareena.

Well, even Tusshar Kapoor was clicked with his son Laksshya outside the playschool. While Tusshar was all smiles for the camera, Laksshya seemed to be in a grumpy mood.