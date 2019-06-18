Soheib Ahsan June 18 2019, 6.35 pm June 18 2019, 6.35 pm

Neil Nitin Mukesh has some big plans for the coming year and he has been hard at work determined to execute them. His latest step was wrapping up on his next thriller, Bypass Road. The film is co-produced by Madan Paliwal, Miraj Group and NNM Films. This will be Neil Nitin Mukesh’s first film to be produced by his own home production. The suspense thriller film is directed by his brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. The plot of the film will revolve around a murder taking place in town and Neil Nitin Mukesh will be playing a fashion prodigy. In a tweet, Neil Nitin Mukesh unveiled the first look of his character in the film who can be seen sitting in a wheelchair revealing that he will be playing a disabled character.

And it’s a wrap for my first home production @BypassRoadMovie Presenting to you the first look of The suspense thriller directed by my brother, @NamanNMukesh Produced by Mr.madan paliwal , @mirajgroup and @NnmFilms. It’s been an emotional and fulfilling journey so far. pic.twitter.com/F5FX5WTU5X — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) June 18, 2019

Other upcoming projects of Neil Nitin Mukesh include Saaho, a trilingual film in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Neil Nitin Mukesh along with Mandira Bedi will be playing the antagonist of the film. It is an action thriller film made on a budget of Rs 300 Crore mainly due to the heavy usage of visual effects. The film was shot in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Romania and other parts of Europe. The film will be released on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. Saaho is Neil Nitin Mukesh’s second Tamil film. His first being Kaththi in 2014 for which the actor had learned Tamil from scratch.

Another upcoming project starring Neil Nitin Mukesh is Firrkie, a Hindi action thriller film. The film will also be starring Jackie Shroff and Karan Singh Grover and is set in London. Directed by Ankoosh Bhatt, the film will be released on an unannounced date this year.