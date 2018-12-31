Cabaret trailer: Sreesanth's digital innings begin with a flawless Richa Chadha

Sreesanth won hearts with his stint in the Bigg Boss house. The former cricketer played the game quite well, but unfortunately didn’t win and his behen, Dipika Kakar won the show. Now Sreesanth has impressed us with his stint on the small screen. He made his Bollywood debut with last year’s release Aksar 2 and now, he is all set to make his digital debut with Cabaret. The Richa Chadha starrer has Sreesanth in a pivotal role and the trailer of the digital film has been released.

Cabaret was actually supposed to release on the big screen in 2016, but the movie was postponed quite a lot of times and there was no buzz about it. The last we heard about the movie was in April 2017 when producer Pooja Bhatt tweeted that the movie will release when the financers clear dues of the actors and the crew members. Well, coming back to its digital release, the movie premieres on 9th January on Zee5 and has Richa playing the role of a cabaret dancer. Sreesanth plays the role of a South Indian in the film. However, looks like his voice has been dubbed by someone else.

We are sure fans of Sreesanth would be quite excited to see him in the digital world. Though he has often mentioned in the Bigg Boss house that he wants to go back to the cricket, this could be a new beginning for him.