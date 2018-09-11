Bollywood Calling Karan: KJo wants to cast these actors in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 Darshana Devi September 11 2018, 12.34 pm September 11 2018, 12.34 pm

Besides donning the hat of a director and a producer, Karan Johar also turned a radio jockey for his show Calling Karan, which airs on Ishq 104.8. The show has Karan answering questions by the callers in his usual quirky and fun style. But what’s interesting is that, apart from addressing issues in the personal life, the filmmaker is also making quite a few revelations about himself on the show. In the latest episode, KJo was quizzed about the remake of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 and the filmmaker revealed the actors he would want to cast as Rahul, Anjali and Tina.

"If I made 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2', I would cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in it,” replied Karan.

Now, isn’t that a dream cast? If it happens for real, which characters do you think Alia and Janhvi would play? Well, with Ranbir being Rahul, one can’t imagine anyone else in the role of Anjali besides his real life lady-love Alia! There’s no doubt that their chemistry as Rahul-Anjali would do wonders for the film! And Janhvi, with her subtle expressions, can aptly match innocent Tina from the original.

KKHH is not a film, it’s an emotion. And we definitely can’t wait for a remake!