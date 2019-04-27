Can Brahmastra stand up to the challenge that is Avengers: Endgame?

Debanu Das April 27 2019, 7.40 pm April 27 2019, 7.40 pm

The magnum opus that is Brahmastra has been in the process of making for what feels like an eternity. The December 29 release date has now been postponed to the summer of 2020. That’s a very long wait. Meanwhile, Hollywood’s most ambitious superhero flick, Avengers: Endgame dropped on April 26 and since then, it has been taking India, and the world by storm. Theatres have been booked and tickets have been sold out in hours.

Brahmastra has peaked a lot of interest among fans. Since it is a superhero film, there might be comparisons between Ayan Mukerji’s creation and the mother of all Avengers films. Brahmastra has its task cut out and it seems like it may be a big challenge. According to Box Office India, Avengers: Endgame collected a mindboggling Rs 52 crore (approx) across India in the first day itself, though it was released in only 1700 theatres. The collections are currently the third highest ever in terms of Net collection, after Bahubali - The Conclusion and 2.0. In terms of gross collections, it could be in the fourth position, after Thugs of Hindostan. That’s a pretty big target.

Avengers: Endgame collected est Rs 52 crore in India (Day 1)

Brahmastra does have a star-studded cast consisting of Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to draw in the masses, but after the review that Endgame received, critics will be looking for good content. The Avengers franchise already had a dedicated fan base which played to their advantage. Brahmastra needs to build up a similar group of diehard fans. The makers have only released the logo till date, with teasers and trailers to follow.

From the look of things, Endgame has started strong, and their numbers will continue to get better as the days pass. Experts and industry insiders believe that Endgame is expected to gross about Rs 400 crore in India. Can Brahmastra pull that off? We’ll have to wait and see.