Can you spot little Rani Mukerji in this class photograph?

Promotions have always been one of the plus points at Yash Raj Films. Tiger Zinda Hai aside, their movies may not have done too well at the box office this year but the same can't be said about their film promotion strategy on social media. The team has now released a class picture of their leading lady Rani Mukerji in line with Rani's latest release Hichki. She plays a school teacher in the film and we are now told that the actress has drawn inspiration from her real-life school teachers who shaped her as a human being.

When contacted, Rani confirms saying, “We had many inspiring teachers in my school (Maneckji Cooper, Juhu, Mumbai). Mrs. Vakil, our Geography teacher, used to teach us in such a crystal-clear manner, that we wouldn’t need to study once we went home. Mrs. Dadarkar, our History and Literature teacher was excellent. She would spend time with students, and teach us Julius Caesar in a manner that brought the story alive. She made us live a story like it was happening in front of our eyes.” Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Hichki will release across India on February 23, 2018.