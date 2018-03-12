Canadian PM Justin Trudeau meets Bollywoods biggest stars

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in India for a week-long visit, has already met the who’s who of Bollywood and a few businessmen in Mumbai. Trudeau was accompanied by his wife and kids. The family met B-town greats Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Anupam Kher and Farhan Akhtar.

Tonight, we celebrated stronger ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canadian Film Industry. And who better to help than @iamsrk himself... Great to meet you! 🇮🇳🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/1OcwsA9lMS — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 20, 2018

Talking about investment and economic growth with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, @Dev_Fadnavis. My thanks for our very warm welcome in Mumbai as we build an even stronger relationship. pic.twitter.com/cVW0NO4AsK — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 20, 2018

Together, #Canada and #India can be world-leading partners in innovation. This morning, I had the opportunity to visit a company working to do just that. @TCS is one of the world's largest IT companies with offices in #Toronto, #Calgary, #Montreal and #Vancouver. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ocOTIG5Sk6 — Kirsty Duncan (@KirstyDuncanMP) February 20, 2018

.@aamir_khan - our delegation was very happy to meet you! Thanks for joining us to celebrate a brighter future for the film industry in both our countries. pic.twitter.com/KFdEXssoku — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 21, 2018

The visitors opted for traditional Indian attires for their interactions with celebrities. While the PM wore a golden sherwani, his wife Sophie draped an off-white sheer sari and teamed it up with earrings and a maang tikka to match. Their daughter Ella, wore a lehenga choli and son Xavier donned a kurta.

Busy evening in Mumbai with @JustinTrudeau and @IamSRK celebrating leaders in both business and film!



Soirée occupée à Mumbai avec @JustinTrudeau et @IamSRK à célébrer les leaders du milieu des affaires et de l'industrie du film!https://t.co/0hysIxqnCB pic.twitter.com/18sCowGisw — Amarjeet Sohi (@SohiAmarjeet) February 20, 2018

Most of the celebrities present for the rendezvous with the Canadian PM shared photos of their meetings on their respective social media accounts.

I was about Xav's age when I first visited the Taj Mahal almost 35 years ago... and it's amazing to be back with him & the family on Day 1 of our trip to India. pic.twitter.com/EN6VnkYBU2 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 18, 2018

.@WildlifeSOS is doing important work rescuing captive Asian elephants across India, and giving them a new chance at life. Thanks for the very warm welcome at your sanctuary today. pic.twitter.com/Ghy2zCV5ss — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 18, 2018

Thanks to High Commissioner @nadirypatel for hosting a wonderful dinner, and for the warm welcome to #India. Looking forward to the week ahead. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/5MbVox7uQ6 — Navdeep Bains (@NavdeepSBains) February 18, 2018

Akshardham Temple in all its beauty. Sophie and I were honoured to visit. pic.twitter.com/KtIAHTtVQ2 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 19, 2018

@JustinTrudeau such a pleasure and honour meeting you sir. Your relatability, grace and charm was most endearing and its easy to see why you are the Pride and toast of Canada.Have a lovely rest of the tour.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/yNpZV6l4Vo — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 21, 2018

Trudeau has already paid a visit to the Taj Mahal, the Sabarmati Ashram and the Golden Temple. Speaking to a leading daily about his visit, Trudeau said “One of the things that I really wanted to show to my kids is the extraordinary diversity of India, being able to go to a mandir, to Golden Temple, to a mosque and then to other places, this highlights the diversity and pluralism of India which isn't without its challenges.”

Morning at Sabarmati ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived from 1917 to 1930. Fascinating and beautiful place of peace. pic.twitter.com/Np7X68bKqW — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 20, 2018

The Canadian PM’s visit has been called unusual by many. Speaking to Hindustan Times, an Indian diplomat said that it was surprising that six cabinet ministers accompanying Trudeau had very little official work, apart from foreign minister Chrystia Freeland, who is supposed to meet external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, ahead of a meeting between Narendra Modi and Trudeau on February 23.​