Canadian PM Justin Trudeau meets Bollywoods biggest stars

First published: February 21, 2018 12:34 PM IST | Updated: February 21, 2018 06:44 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in India for a week-long visit, has already met the who’s who of Bollywood and a few businessmen in Mumbai. Trudeau was accompanied by his wife and kids. The family met B-town greats Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Anupam Kher and Farhan Akhtar.

The visitors opted for traditional Indian attires for their interactions with celebrities. While the PM wore a golden sherwani, his wife Sophie draped an off-white sheer sari and teamed it up with earrings and a maang tikka to match. Their daughter Ella, wore a lehenga choli and son Xavier donned a kurta. 

Most of the celebrities present for the rendezvous with the Canadian PM shared photos of their meetings on their respective social media accounts.

Trudeau has already paid a visit to the Taj Mahal, the Sabarmati Ashram and the Golden Temple. Speaking to a leading daily about his visit, Trudeau said “One of the things that I really wanted to show to my kids is the extraordinary diversity of India, being able to go to a mandir, to Golden Temple, to a mosque and then to other places, this highlights the diversity and pluralism of India which isn't without its challenges.”

The Canadian PM’s visit has been called unusual by many. Speaking to Hindustan Times, an Indian diplomat said that it was surprising that six cabinet ministers accompanying Trudeau had very little official work, apart from foreign minister Chrystia Freeland, who is supposed to meet external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, ahead of a meeting between Narendra Modi and Trudeau on February 23.​

