Cancer can happen to anyone: Tahira Kashyap opens up

Cancer seems to be taking a higher toll every day. Irrfan Khan continues to battle with a rare form of cancer and so does Sonali Bendre. A few days back, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap was detected with a form of breast cancer. A brave and high spirited woman, Tahira took it as a sport and proceeded towards a cure. She has now written about how she identified cancer at the first place and dealt with it.
"I started feeling heavy in my right breast and silly enough, I was happy about it. I didn’t know what I had done right that the Gods became generous and my one breast decided to grow at the age of 35. But the same wasn’t happening to my left. I waited patiently for a couple of days, waiting for lightning to strike and the miracle to happen for the left one too. No such luck!," she wrote in her column for Mumbai Mirror.
An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about ‘my badge of honour’ that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that’s the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it’s unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses❤️ #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth
That was obviously said with a bucket full of humour. But in reality, it must have been a taxing time. She began getting a secretion from the enlarged breast and realised something was wrong. “My husband took this even more seriously. So, we went to see the doctor, who is the best thing that happened to me in this entire ordeal. He recommended scans and tests, one after the other, that lead to me being detected with high-grade DCIS (Ductal Carcinoma IN Situ)," she writes.
Tahira has no family history of cancer and when her doctor prescribed her a mammogram, her radiologist thought it couldn't be a possibility at all. However, her doctor insisted she gets one done, and she did. And there were her results!
Cancer can happen to anyone. That's precisely the message Tahira wants to give away. She emphasises loving yourself plentifully, taking good care of your own health and undergoing regular check-ups. Also, cancer isn't anyone's fault.
We wish you a speedy recovery, Tahira!