Cancer can happen to anyone: Tahira Kashyap opens up

Cancer seems to be taking a higher toll every day. Irrfan Khan continues to battle with a rare form of cancer and so does Sonali Bendre. A few days back, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap was detected with a form of breast cancer. A brave and high spirited woman, Tahira took it as a sport and proceeded towards a cure. She has now written about how she identified cancer at the first place and dealt with it.

"I started feeling heavy in my right breast and silly enough, I was happy about it. I didn’t know what I had done right that the Gods became generous and my one breast decided to grow at the age of 35. But the same wasn’t happening to my left. I waited patiently for a couple of days, waiting for lightning to strike and the miracle to happen for the left one too. No such luck!," she wrote in her column for Mumbai Mirror.

That was obviously said with a bucket full of humour. But in reality, it must have been a taxing time. She began getting a secretion from the enlarged breast and realised something was wrong. “My husband took this even more seriously. So, we went to see the doctor, who is the best thing that happened to me in this entire ordeal. He recommended scans and tests, one after the other, that lead to me being detected with high-grade DCIS (Ductal Carcinoma IN Situ)," she writes.

Tahira has no family history of cancer and when her doctor prescribed her a mammogram, her radiologist thought it couldn't be a possibility at all. However, her doctor insisted she gets one done, and she did. And there were her results!

Cancer can happen to anyone. That's precisely the message Tahira wants to give away. She emphasises loving yourself plentifully, taking good care of your own health and undergoing regular check-ups. Also, cancer isn't anyone's fault.

We wish you a speedy recovery, Tahira!