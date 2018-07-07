Cancer survivor Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre bond over Twitter, have a conversation filled with LOVE

Not everyone is built strong enough to fight cancer. There are many victims who give up thinking they won’t survive till the end. But Sonali Bendre can surely be considered as one of the brave-hearts who is ready to face this with much hope and positivity. Say for that matter, even in the statement that she issued confirming that she’s suffering from high-grade cancer, she seemed determined.

At this stage, you obviously need your family and maximum good support and inspiration. And who better than the cancer survivor Manisha Koirala to boost her morale. Taking up to Twitter, Manisha who has survived ovarian cancer, showered a lot of HOPE and wished Sonali to fight and come back.

Have a look at Sonali Bendre and Manisha Koirala’s twitter chat is filled it positivity and how:

@iamsonalibendre by the grace of god all will be fine and you will be back home soon with good news💖💖💖 sending love n prayers my friend🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) July 4, 2018

Thank you Manisha you are my inspiration 💕🙏🤞🌞 https://t.co/tVMjPJr9J9 — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

love you babe..and trust me you will shine more once its all done..more power to you sister!! we all are waiting for you here eagerly..healthy and strong!! https://t.co/p8IdQGaGy1 — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) July 6, 2018

Taking about Manisha, she was last seen in Sanju essaying the role of Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis Dutt and goes without saying, she is receiving immense praises for the same. We are sure Sonali too will soon be back with good health. Keep sending love and prayers for this beautiful soul guys.