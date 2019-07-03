Antara Kashyap July 03 2019, 9.34 pm July 03 2019, 9.34 pm

Veteran actor and beauty queen Nafisa Ali Sodhi was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last year. The actress is known for her roles in Major Saab, Life in a Metro and Guzaarish. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to talk about the fact that she felt for Zaira Wasim who recently announced her resignation from acting. The veteran actor wrote that Zaira reminded her of her 20-year-old self when she listened to her father when she should have been listening to herself.

In her Instagram post, the actor mentioned that work is a person's choice and independent right. She went on to say that young people feel pressurised by society to take actions and that they should think before making a decision. The actress took a break from acting in 1978 to 1993 and she referred to this while talking about Zaira. "Because I always look back and say why did I give in, why did I listen to my father, I should have listened to myself," she wrote in the emotional post.

The actor also posted a picture of herself asking for work. The actor said that she wanted an elegant role to portray in Indian cinema. She said that she wanted to work in order to express herself and wanted a film with a good script. She also used the platform to say that she will not be dictated to and likewise Indians should not be dictated about what to do. India is a unique country and religious intolerance and hatred should not be used to divide Indians.

It is very sad to see that such talented actresses have to ask for jobs in such a way. Neena Gupta also asked for work via Instagram in July 2017, sparking a conversation about ageism in Bollywood. She then went on to dazzle the audience with her performance in Badhai Ho.

Nafisa Ali Sodhi made her debut with the 1978 film Junoon opposite Shashi Kapoor. She is also a politician from Indian National Congress and a social activist.

