Candid! Katrina Kaif shares her stills from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour rehearsals

The Da-Bangg reloaded 2018 tour is all set to begin with a bang. Hence, the preparations for the concert tour of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Prabhu Dheva, Guru Randhawa and Manish Paul are in full swing.

Actress Katrina Kaif who is a part of the same seems to be rehearsing hard for this international tour as the actress has been sharing pictures and videos of the same on her Instagram account. For the uninitiated, during the Da-Bangg tour, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan will be performing together. She will also be doing a solo dance performance on her hit dance numbers.

On Tuesday, Katrina Kaif shared a few candid photos which were clicked while she was rehearsing. The actor is literally giving her best and working hard to perfect her performance.

Now after looking at this kind of rehearsal pictures of Kat, we definitely cannot wait for the day when the babe will set the stage on fire. Talking about Katrina’s work commitments, the actress will be seen with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Thugs Of Hindostan. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film will hit the screens during Diwali this year.