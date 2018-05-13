home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is high on fashion (again)

First published: May 13, 2018 06:12 PM IST | Updated: May 13, 2018 06:12 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

The much awaited moment is here and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally walked the red carpet in Cannes. Btw, she’s also joined social networking site Instagram. There was much talk about the actress’s return to the film festival, along with her Bollywood counterparts Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut. On Day 2 of the event, Ash wore a white top and blue skirt, topped with an orange jacket with intricate designs.

With that perfect look, the actress seems to get better with each passing day – just like a finely aged bottle of wine. This is the 17th year of Aishwarya at the Cannes Film Festival. Yesterday, Ash wore a Michael Cinco outfit which was patterned with several shades of black and purple as she waltzed through the event effortlessly in front of photographers. Needless to say, at both of the openings, Aishwarya looked more attractive than a million bucks.

Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya too, looked splendid yesterday in her red frock as her mommy twirled her while walking.

Ash’s appearance at the red carpet has been in association with a cosmetic brand. This was Aishwarya’s final appearance for this year’s event and from Monday, the recently married Sonam Kapoor will take over.

