Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi make their debut at the French Riviera

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular at the Cannes red carpet since 2002, but now it’s time to shift attention to other Bollywood actresses. Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi made their debut at the 71st Cannes Film Festival this year. The initiative taken up by Grey Goose to celebrate Indian Cinema on a global platform had the two as a part of Vive Le Cinema at Cannes. While Ranaut walked the red carpet after attending the grand Sonam-Anand wedding, Huma Qureshi missed the audio launch of her film Kaala as she had to fly to the International Film Festival.

Other popular faces Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan will also be walking the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes International Film Festival which started on May 8 is scheduled to end on May 19.

On the work front, Kangana has her upcoming biopic of Rani Laxmi Bai titled Manikarnika. Produced by Zee Studios, the film is slated to release soon. She also has Mental Hai kya in her kitty, which is being produced by Balaji Motion Pictures. The film will also star Rajkumar Rao.