Cannes 2018: Which Bollywood babe ruled the fashion rooster on the coveted carpet?

Every year, Cannes Film Festival brings along not just a plethora of art, but also an array of colours on the fashion platter. And our Bollywood beauties just add the right pop to it. This year too was no exception as gorgeousness just flowed on the red carpet. From Aishwarya’s ethereal looks to Sonam’s bridal coyness, to eventually Deepika’s ‘Oh, Snap’ entries, Cannes 2018’s Bollywood bombs were a delight.

But while some looks trumped our fashion meter, some were a downer. So let’s take a look as we take you through a fashion rating roundup of Cannes, the Bollywood way.

Starting off with Deepika, who frankly let us down big time with her dampening couture on the Met Gala carpet, we would say that the lady surely turned some heads here. While her day looks carried an edge that was missing all this while, it was her red carpet entry which took our breaths away.

The leggy lass went all out on sassiness as she donned the Ashi Studio couture gown. She paired the same with Lorraine Schwartz earrings and matching pumps. She went sleek on hair and nude on makeup front, giving us a look which may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but then is hard to ignore.

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 14, 2018 at 4:05am PDT

We give this bold and brassy look of Deepika a 3 out of 5. High on spice and less on sugar, the edge was great, but went a little overboard, subjecting her to trolls. Nevertheless, Deepika shined as she smiled in this outfit. We would love to see more such risks paying off.

Next up is Deepika’s second red carpet appearance, which was a stark contrast to the first one. Maybe, that was the intention. The gorgeous lady donned Zuhair Murad's sheer gown on the red carpet and shined on. She stuck to Lorraine Schwartz jewels this time too. Add to it subtle makeup and that hard-to-miss cape, and you have a pleasing red carpet look. However, is pleasing enough on a red carpet of this magnitude? No.

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 14, 2018 at 1:57am PDT

Though we loved what Dippy wore this time, she totally went a downer on the risk she took in her first red carpet. Hence, we give this look an average of 2.5 out of 5. Dippy darls, try and strike a balance between out and out edge and simplicity. You can take a leaf out of Priyanka’s wardrobe.

Next up is the blushing bride Sonam Kapoor. After taking a look at her Cannes looks for the year, we can’t fathom if it’s her happy glow that’s making her shine, or the designer outfits she is donning. Because no way in hell did she look so pretty ever!

Sonam’s first red carpet outing was in a subtle combination of lehenga and gown by Ralph and Russo. It could have gone horribly wrong but the craft of the designers met Sonam’s grace, and magic happened. Add to it her fresh henna from the mehendi and the glow of a woman who has been hitched to her guy, Sonam was a stunner on the red carpet.

We totally adored Sonam here, and we give this beautiful lehenga-gown combination a 3.5 out of 5.

Sonam’s next red carpet appearance saw her in a simply stupendous bridal wear by Vera Wang. The lady seemed like she had been poured into the cream gown, which looked stunning on her despite its minimalistic theme. The long train and the ruffles further made this one an interesting and beautiful red carpet dream.

Sonam totally won us over with her second red carpet look and for that we give her an amazing 4 out of 5.

Another Bollywood beauty made her way to the red carpet of Cannes, albeit one who has faded into oblivion. However, we do wonder why. We are of course talking about Mallika Sherawat. The lady walked the first day of the red carpet in a Tony Ward couture number which was quite an up from her last year's appearances. The hint of mauves and blues were subtle and suited her quite well. Her second outing, however, put a drab on our fashion enthusiastic senses as the shiny Yolancris gown was just not good.

We give Miss Sherawat a 2 out of 5, for the sake of trying. Phew.

However, we are not done yet. Also walking the red carpet of Cannes was a surprise entrant, Huma Qureshi. The actress was there for the screening of Manto, in an Ali Younes gown. The dress did nothing to accentuate her figure, and the drab makeup further made her look droopy. The sleek hair didn’t help either. Though we are just talking red carpet appearances here, we would like to mention the total turnaround that Huma did in the evening. The actress donned an Elio Abou Fayssal number in the evening, which comprised of a slip and a robe, and totally rocked it. This was a perfect combination of sassy and breathtaking, an outfit apt for an event of this magnitude.

Hence, we forgive Huma for the drab red carpet look and give her an overall rating of 3 out of 5.

Now is the moment everyone had been waiting for, with bated breath. Yes, the entry of the majestic beauty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. After all the hullabaloo, one would wonder as to what novelty is left to be tapped. And then enters the queen, brushing away every style as redundant trash. Aishwarya made her first red carpet appearance in a Michael Cinco gown which had an intricate and beautiful terrain. The motifs and patterns on the same gave an impression of a butterfly, which was the intention of the designer.

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 10:16am PDT

Circle of Life 💖😍✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

Aishwarya can make even rags look like the finest of intricacies. Though this look of hers is not a favourite, we cannot rule out the subtle mix of edge and grace that it brought along. Aish’s first red carpet look deserves a 3.5 out of 5. We, in love!

The former Miss World stepped out on the coveted red carpet for the second time, in a Rami Kadi gown. The neckline of the gown was quite similar to the Ralph and Russo number worn by Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet of Oscars 2017. However, with the queen comes yet another grace. The beautiful gown was a shimmer of glitters which wrapped Aish in a snug fit. She completed the look with minimal makeup and a sleek updo.

Sigh! Is there anything that Aishwarya cannot pull off? However, again, though the dress is exquisite, it does not make it to the list of the bests. So for the sake of Aishwarya who makes any outfit breathtaking, we give this one 3.5 out of 5.

So here’s our red carpet roundup for Cannes 2018. Which one’s your favourite?