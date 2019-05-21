Cannes 2019: After a dramatic red dress, Sonam Kapoor stuns in a long dark purple gown

Divya Ramnani May 21 2019, 12.06 am May 21 2019, 12.06 am

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor doesn’t just preach fashion, she practices it and that too with all her heart. Apart from acting, if there’s something this lady manages to take away our breath for, it’s definitely for her unparalleled fashion sense. Trust Sonam Kapoor to present the simplest outfit in the most stunning way. Currently, Sonam is gearing up to sashay down at the Cannes 2019 red carpet. But, before that, it looks like she has planned to woo fans with her ‘just before killing it at the runway’ appearances.

Taking to her Instagram, Sonam shared a series of captivating pictures. After a gorgeous red gown, Sonam Kapoor opted for a deep dark purple gown, which was from the Elie Saab collection. The actor completed her look with a sleek ponytail and a pair of pretty earrings. Let’s not miss that huge cape that only added to Sonam’s ultra-glamorous looks. Is there something this lady can’t carry? We think not!

Have a look at Sonam Kapoor’s outfit here:

View this post on Instagram 💙 A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 20, 2019 at 10:51am PDT

While we eagerly wait for Sonam Kapoor’s arrival at the Cannes’ runaway, her sister Rhea Kapoor hinted at how Sonam’s outfit for this year. She said, “I think this year we are going to focus on simplicity and elegance... It will be more on Sonam's personality and where she is in her life right now. See, this is a very beautiful phase of her life where she is very happy, content and emotionally secure. So, it should come across in the clothes and the looks."

Meanwhile, apart from Cannes, Sonam Kapoor was hitting the headlines for her remark on Vivek Oberoi. She lashed out the actor’s nasty joke on his much-controversial affair with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He also poked fun at Salman and Aishwarya’s former relationship. Sonam Kapoor called it a ‘disgusting and classless’ act.