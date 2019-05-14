  3. Bollywood
Cannes 2019: After Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut also hits the gym to get in shape

Following the footsteps of Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut hits the gym to get in shape for this year's Cannes!

