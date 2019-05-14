Cannes 2019: After Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut also hits the gym to get in shape

Rushabh Dhruv May 14 2019, 11.16 pm May 14 2019, 11.16 pm

Cannes Film Festival 2019 has arrived! Like every year, the prestigious event will have some of the most prominent celebrities making red carpet appearance wearing OTT outfits. Among the Indian celebs, B-Town divas like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and Diana Penty are making their presence felt this year at the French Riviera. As the 72nd Cannes Film Festival kicks off on May 14, we told you how actress Deepika Padukone wants to look lean at Cannes 2019 red carpet and is sweating it out. Seems like following the footsteps of the Padmaavat actor, even Manikarnika actor, Kangana is taking cues from the former.

On Tuesday, actress Kangana Ranaut was papped by our shutterbugs outside her gym and boy she looked hot. Wearing a pair of tiny stripe shorts paired along with a tank top, Kangana looked straight into the lenses. As per a report in Pinkvilla, it was stated that Kangana will be leaving from Mumbai for the French Riviera on May 15th, as she is supposed to walk the red carpet on May 16th. If this piece of news is true, then Kangana and Deepika might walk the prestigious red carpet on the same day. So is this the real reason Kangana is hitting the gym so that she looks as fit as DP on the red carpet? *giggles*

Here's a look at the rigorous preparations, courtesy Deepika Padukone:

The Mental Hai Kya star plans to represent the country by donning a saree at this year’s Cannes. She will be seen sporting a Falguni and Shane Peacock saree made of the forgotten weaves and rich fabrics of India, to create a dramatic entrance. Kangana, who will be the face of Grey Goose at the event, shares that her outfit will reflect the theme of Cannes Film Festival 2019 -‘Live Victoriously’. “The clothes I wear will have drama. At the same time, as an Indian actor on a global platform, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers and wearing outfits that reflect our rich cultural heritage,” she said in an official statement.

