Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show in golden, Aaradhya Bachchan accompanies her mom

May 20 2019

Cannes Film Festival 2019 is underway and our B-Town beauties have been stealing the show with their appearances. Among all, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a veteran at the fest and the diva sashayed the red carpet on Sunday. Accompanying the former Miss World was, of course, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who has been marking her presence at the French Riviera for a few years now. Sharing a picture of herself with the little one, Aish revealed her first look at the Cannes on Monday morning.

The oh-so-stunning lady was dolled up in a dual toned metallic golden green gown belonging to the collections of Jean-Luis Sabaji Couture. The magnificent outfit also had an additional long trail featuring leaf-like cut-outs. The actor ditched jewellery for her look, making sure that that the jaw-dropping piece received all the attention. With hair done so perfectly in sleek straights, she also went for minimal makeup with yellow eye shadow and nude lip shade. Junior Bachchan looked like a button in a light yellow dress, embellished with a huge flower below her left shoulder. The two together were quite a sight!

Take a look at Aishwarya and Aaradhya at Cannes 2019 here:

Aishwarya walked the red carpet a day after her fellow L’Oreal ambassador Deepika Padukone attended the fest in head-turning outfits. The prestigious fest this year also had the attendance of Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, Mallika Sherawat and TV actor Hina Khan. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor, who is also a regular at the event, is yet to make her appearance at the French Riviera. Fans have been waiting eagerly to witness the fashionista taking the red carpet by storm.