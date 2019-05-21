Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan underwhelms in a white dress

Divya Ramnani May 21 2019, 12.16 am May 21 2019, 12.16 am

The red carpet of the very prestigious Cannes Film Festival gives a platform to both experiment and excel. While some pull off the most bizarre outfits with ease, there are a few exceptions that turn out to be a sheer disappointment. One such surprising case is that of our Cannes queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who stepped into her second day at the runway on Monday. This time, the Fanney Khan actor chose to go the dramatic way. But, sigh.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan picked an off-shoulder white gown, which she wore with a theatrical feathered cape. The skirt of her gown also featured multiple frills, feathery motifs and a gigantic train. Long story short, her outfit was all about feathers and tulle. She accessorised her look with a simple pair of diamond danglers, white heels and some very loud make up. Needless to say, Ash’s grace was the saving grace for this disastrous attire, but we expected something better… at least from someone who has been ruling the Cannes red carpet for like decades. *sobs*

View this post on Instagram #AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan at #cannes2019 A post shared by Pageant and Glamour (@pageantandglamour) on May 20, 2019 at 10:56am PDT

Aishwarya’s look also reminded us of Priyanka Chopra’s look from the same carpet, but on a different day. On her second day, PeeCee, too, donned a white ruffled gown. She was accompanied by her better half and singer Nick Jonas

.

Here’s Priyanka Chopra at Cannes (spot the similarities):