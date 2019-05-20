Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s second day outfits are contrasting yet ravishing!

Divya Ramnani May 20 2019, 8.16 pm May 20 2019, 8.16 pm

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival kick-started with a bang. From an unstoppable Deepika Padukone to the very stunning Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra, our Bollywood beauties made it a point to put their fashionable foot forward and own the red carpet on the French Riviera. Up next, we had the stunning Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a regular face at the Cannes for around a decade now. On her first day, the Devdas actor sashayed down the red carpet in an overwhelming mermaid-like gown. However, she seems to have upped her fashion game for her other appearances.

In a series of pictures that have surfaced on the internet, a breathtaking Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned in not one, but two beautiful and contrasting outfits. The first one was a Barbie-like horizontal striped red and white gown. She completed her look with a classy pair of reflectors and open hair. Aishwarya’s other outfit was all about denim. She was sporting a beautifully embroidered denim jacket and pants with a white camisole. Hot, hot!

Have a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s different looks here:

Well, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first-day look at the Cannes red carpet was not up to the mark, especially after she has set the standards so high in the past. She donned a metallic mermaid-like silhouette gown, which was a molten gold creation with a green shade from Jean Louis Sabaji’s creation. Aishwarya’s make up, too, was all about gold and she kept her tresses straight. We expected better from you, Ash!

Here’s Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look from the red carpet:

View this post on Instagram 💖My Sunshine Forever☀️🌈✨ 💖LOVE YOU ❤️ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 19, 2019 at 3:10pm PDT

Now, we wait to see what the actor has to offer fans on her second day at Cannes!