Cannes 2019: Anand Ahuja didn’t accompany Sonam Kapoor on the red carpet? We don’t think so!

Divya Ramnani May 23 2019, 9.50 pm May 23 2019, 9.50 pm

The red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival was graced by a bevy of Bollywood beauties, who turned heads with their extraordinary outfits. After Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan, and Diana Penty, the Cannes extravaganza was graced by the Kapoor girl in style. Known to be synonymous with fashion in the film industry, the Aisha actor didn’t disappoint this year as well. However, as much as we loved Sonam on the red carpet, we did miss her hubby Anand Ahuja, as the two have been inseparable on a majority of occasions. But, hey! He was there, though not literally.

Taking to his Instagram story, Anand Ahuja, shared a meme of Sonam Kapoor on the red carpet that also featured him standing next to her. For a second, we really believed that Ahuja accompanied his wife and Cannes queen at the French Riviera, thanks to Unseenfriend’s creativity. Well, this account is popular for photoshopping his pictures with Bollywood stars and this time he chose to reunite the lovebirds, the outcome of which was both adorable and hilarious.

Have a look at Anand Ahuja’s photoshopped picture with Sonam Kapoor here:

Talking about Sonam Kapoor’s appearance at the Cannes red carpet, she looked super-hot in a classic white tuxedo from the Ralph and Russo couture, which came with a desi twist. Her blazer was connected to a massive white train, which made Sonam look like a modern-day fairy. Sonam accessorized her look with a heavy Chopard necklace and earrings that had some beautiful green diamonds. Moreover, Sonam’s nude makeup and a sleek bun that complemented her sharp face!

Have a look at Sonam Kapoor at the Cannes red carpet here:

Looking at his love for Sonam, we won’t be surprised if Anand Ahuja ends up getting an official invitation from Cannes next year! *winks*