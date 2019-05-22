Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan get all buttered up by Amul

Divya Ramnani May 22 2019, 11.33 pm May 22 2019, 11.33 pm

India’s popular dairy brand, Amul is known to come up with some of the most creative and quirky adverts for special occasions. Be it a film’s success or a milestone achieved by any prominent personality, Amul makes it a point to award them with some delicious tributes. With Cannes 2019 topping the trend list, the dairy brand got the perfect idea for its next advert. Taking to their Twitter account, Amul shared a super-adorable creative of Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Cannes 2019.

The image had Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s caricature in their respective red carpet looks, but with an Amul’icious twist. Both DP and Ash could be seen hogging bread and butter. While their caricature looked extremely delightful, the tagline given by Amul was even better. It read, “Gori tera gown badda nyaara.” Cute, isn’t it?

Have a look at Amul’s tribute to Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan here:

Needless to say, our Bollywood divas took the ongoing edition of Cannes by storm. The very first B-townie to raise temperatures at the French Riviera was Deepika Padukone. She started off with a white Peter Dundas ensemble that had a massive black bow. Her next day was all about green. She wore a lime coloured tulle from with a blush pink bow-tie and an endearing hairband. Both her outfits made DP look like a gift, all the way from India.

Here’s Deepika Padukone’s appearance at Cannes 2019:

Aishwarya Rai, on the other hand, was a disappointment. The Devdas actor, on her first day, donned a dual-toned metallic golden green gown, which turned to be very average. The lady, however, pulled it off with her poise and confidence. Ash’s second ensemble, too, was underwhelming.

Have a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes appearance here:

Amul, you missed Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra though!