Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone is all set to rule the red carpet, jets off to the French Riviera

Darshana Devi May 16 2019, 4.39 pm

As Cannes 2019 has finally kicked in, celebrities are all set to make their grand entry at the French Riviera. Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone’s red carpet appearance is what we all have been desperately waiting for! She is doing her best at teasing us about it as well! FYI, the actor has finally jetted off to the French Riviera. Lifting our excitement level a couple of notches higher, she shared the same with fans on Thursday.

The actor posted an image of her air ticket on Instagram and seems pretty excited for the fest. Going by it, we can say that she has boarded her flight from London’s Heathrow Airport. Just a day back, she dropped a hint about her outfit’s colour on the photo-sharing platform. The Padmaavat star went for a quick poll to seek help regarding the colour of her dress and asked fans if she should wear red. Deepika is making her entry at the Cannes on May 16, reportedly the same day when Kangana will be walking the red carpet too.

Take a look at Deepika’s Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile, DP is all set for Meghna Gulzar’s next, titled Chhapaak. The film will see the actor essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. In a previous interview with a daily, Deepika spoke about how she wasn’t emotionally ready to give a nod to such an intense film. "Last year, when I was looking at scripts, I wasn't emotionally ready to do this sort of a film. I was really looking at doing a love story," she said.

"Meghna walked into the office and took me through the story. In five minutes of speaking with her, I knew in my heart that this is what I wanted to do next. Something about Meghna herself, Laxmi's story and Meghna's conviction in this film... It was very similar to Piku. In just five minutes of meeting the director, I knew that this is the film I wanted to do,” she added. The film is slated for a January 2020 release.