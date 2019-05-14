Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and other Indian ladies ready to dazzle at the red carpet

Darshana Devi May 16 2019, 9.47 am May 16 2019, 9.47 am

Cannes has arrived! Like every year, the prestigious film festival will have some of the most prominent celebrities making red carpet appearance wearing dazzling outfits. Among the Indian celebs, B-Town divas like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor have been the regulars at the gala. As the 72nd Cannes Film Festival kicks off on May 14, here's a list of a few renowned faces who are gearing up to steal the red carpet at the French Riviera.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

Walking the Cannes red carpet is no new for former Miss World as she has been doing it for years now. While her dates haven’t been confirmed yet, reports have that the diva will make splash her glamour on the red carpet on May 19.

Deepika Padukone:

The Padmaavat star is also a regular attendee at the film festival and 2019 marks her first appearance post her wedding. If reports are to be believed, she will mark her presence at the event on May 16. We can't wait to witness her ravishing entry!

Sonam Kapoor:

The fashionista is expected to sashay down the red carpet on May 20 and 21. In 2018, she grabbed the headlines by making her appearance with mehndi-adorned hands. Throughout the years, the actor has wowed us with several looks that have gone down in history for us. It looks like her preparations for this year is reportedly happening in full swing.

Kangana Ranaut:

The lady, who made her Cannes debut in 2018, is coming up with something special with her stylist Ami Patel. We have learned that the actor plans to represent the country by donning a sari at Cannes 2019 on May 16. She, who will be the face of Grey Goose at the event, will be sporting a Falguni and Shane Peacock sari at the event and we're excited to witness her owning the red carpet.

Hina Khan:

Much to our surprise, the TV actor is making her big Cannes debut this year. She, who is widely known for playing the vicious villain Komolika in Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2, will be attending the screening of her short film Lines on May 17. She is speculated to even walk the red carpet on the same day.

All the best to the stunning ladies! Happy Cannes!