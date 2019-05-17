  3. Bollywood
Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone oozes glamour in her latest outfits

Bollywood

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone oozes glamour in her latest outfits

Deepika Padukone unveils her third and fourth looks of Cannes 2019.

back
2019 cannes film festivalCannes 2019cannes festival 2019Cannes Film Festival 2019cannes film festival 2019 red carpetDeepika Padukone
nextSalman Khan wants Katrina Kaif to thank Priyanka Chopra for her role in Bharat!

within