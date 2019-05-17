Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone oozes glamour in her latest outfits

Darshana Devi May 17 2019, 5.43 pm May 17 2019, 5.43 pm

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival 2019 commenced on May 14 and it goes without saying that hottie Deepika Padukone has totally owned the red carpet. The diva seems unstoppable! Right from the time she left for the French Riviera, she has been taking social media by storm with her pictures. Her first set of pictures dropped on Thursday evening when she donned a monochrome outfit with a big bow tie attached to it. The first half of Friday was all about stripes and snake-prints for the actor and later in the day, it was an all-white see-through ensemble and a floral outfit.

DP’s third look of the day was a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini outfit. It is a gorgeous translucent white full sleeves lace top with a bralet and a pair of high-waisted pants. The beautiful pearl and golden pendant along with brown lips and the big round glares did absolute justice to her look. Not to miss, those stunning beige Jimmy Choo shoes! She revealed her look part by part through a slideshow of pictures on Instagram. Sure enough, her stylist Shaleena Nathani deserves a big round of applause!

Check out Deepika’s look here:

View this post on Instagram day 2, look 3... #Cannes2019 @philosophyofficial A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 17, 2019 at 1:47am PDT

If you’re not done already, here’s her fourth look of the day and it includes a bow again! The oh-so-beautiful lady went for a multi-coloured gown this time with an extended black neckline tied in a big bow. She flaunted her perfect jawline with her hair tied in a high bun and chose black heels to go with her outfit.

Here’s her look!

View this post on Instagram day 2, look 4... #cannes2019 @erdem A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 17, 2019 at 3:37am PDT

Phew! That was indeed an overflow of pictures!

Deepika will be succeeded in the Cannes by her industry colleagues Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut and Hina Khan walked the red carpet on Thursday too.