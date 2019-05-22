Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Diana Penty and their love for bows!

Darshana Devi May 22 2019, 5.40 pm May 22 2019, 5.40 pm

Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty, Bollywood divas have taken over the Cannes 2019 red carpet. The beauties, who have glided across the French Riviera in breathtaking ensembles, have been leaving no stone unturned in leaving us stunned! But there’s something more about this year’s Cannes that is worth all the attention! What’s up with the celebrities and their bow affair? That’s one thing we have noticed in some of the ladies: their love for bows!

The trend was kickstarted by Deepika Padukone, who turned up in a monochrome outfit with a giant bow attached to it on her first day. The Peter Dundas number had a thigh-high slit and ruffled sleeves along with a long trail, making fans go all weak in the knees!

Take a look at it here:

She then followed it with a floral outfit getting into the summer feels! The maxi dress, again, featured a high neck bow wrapped around her neck. Should we even mention that our heart just skipped a beat?

Here, have a look:

Taking forward the bow affair was Diana Penty, who slipped into a black Celia Kritharioti jumpsuit with a very beautiful pastel bow with an elongated cape over her right shoulder. Messy hair, minimal makeup, zero jewellery…simply beautiful!

Here’s Diana’s look:

Wait, we’re not done yet. The bow obsession continues with Sonam. The actor donned a blue Elie Saab dress with a dramatic bow tied around her neck and which extends and becomes a sleeve. She complimented it with perfectly done side-parted hair and minimal makeup. Impressive!

Here’s Sonam’s post:

We must admit, each one of them pulled their looks with so much flamboyance! So, who do you think nailed the bow look?