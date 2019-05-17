  3. Bollywood
Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone's day 2 at the French Riviera is all about stripes and snakeprints

Bollywood

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone's day 2 at the French Riviera is all about stripes and snakeprints

Deepika Padukone's looks from day 2 at Cannes 2019 will blow your mind!

back
2019 cannes film festivalCannes 2019cannes festival 2019Cannes Film FestivalCannes Film Festival 2019cannes film festival 2019 red carpetDeepika PadukoneWinner list
nextShah Rukh Khan drops by to see Rishi Kapoor in New York

within