Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone's day 2 at the French Riviera is all about stripes and snakeprints

Darshana Devi May 17 2019, 2.27 pm May 17 2019, 2.27 pm

When we list out the divas who have dominated the red carpets of prestigious events, Deepika Padukone’s name will be amongst the ones on top. Time and again, she has left us stumped with her flamboyant red carpet moments and indeed, we can call her a red carpet favourite. As the Cannes Film Festival 2019 is taking place at the French Riviera, the diva is all set to take the event by storm with her back to back glamorous ensembles. After wowing us with the dramatic floor-length gown with a gigantic bow in her first day, she is now gearing up to blow our minds with her second-day appearances. Guess what? Her looks are already out!

Her first outfit of day 2 happens to be a blue and white striped Loewe pantsuit that she complemented with a pair of bright orange heels by Stuart Weitzman. The picture posted by her on social media sees her teaming up her outfit with a pair of uber cool thin glares and good lord, she looks drop-dead gorgeous! In her second outfit, she looks straight outta fairy tale! It’s a black gown by Off-White, with a snake print bralet. She teamed her exquisite outfit with a sling bag of the same snake-print and black sneakers. Giving a touch of boss-lady to her looks, she also went for a pair of vintage green and black sunglasses. While she opted for a half-tied hairdo for the first outfit, she chose to leave her hair open for the second one.

Here’s a glimpse of Deepika’s first outfit of day 2:

View this post on Instagram day 2, look 1... #Cannes2019 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2019 at 11:20pm PDT

Here’s the second outfit:

View this post on Instagram day 2, look 2... #cannes2019 @off____white A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 17, 2019 at 12:46am PDT

We surely can’t keep calm now. We’re waiting eagerly for her to get the cameras flashing at the French Riviera! Meanwhile, Cannes 2019 began on May 14 and will continue through May 25.