Cannes 2019: Diana Penty makes a golden debut, Huma Qureshi sizzles in red at the Chopard party

Divya Ramnani May 18 2019, 3.51 pm May 18 2019, 3.51 pm

The Cannes Film Festival, which commenced on May 15, witnessed a bevvy of fashionistas of the film industry from across the world. Joining the league were our Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra. At the red carpet, our desi girls did put their best fashion foot forward and their efforts didn’t go in vain. We also had the Cannes’ regular Huma Qureshi and Cocktail fame Diana Penty, who made her debut at Cannes this year, making their presence felt at the gala.

Huma Qureshi seems to be obsessed with blazers, at least her Cannes 2019 outfits say so. While at the red carpet, Huma wore a black sequined blazer dress, she chose something similar for the Chopard’s Lover Dinner. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor was sporting a red couture outfit by Nauman Piyarji. Her attire was a Suede – Wool blend red blazer, which she paired it with a tulle and Chantilly lace skirt and she pulled it off with utmost fierceness. She completed her look with nude makeup, long diamond danglers and straight hair.

Have a look at Huma Qureshi’s look from the Chopard Party here:

Apart from films, Huma will also be seen in an upcoming television series Leila, which is slated to premiere on June 14 on Netflix. On being a part of Leila, Huma said, "Leila has been a fantastic Netflix project to work on. I'm thrilled to be essaying Shalini, whose unique mix of strength, grace and optimism is what gets her through all kinds of obstacles. So it really has been an honour to portray a character that has not only pushed me as an artist but I believe will resonate with a lot of young women.”

Diana Penty, on the other hand, looked like a shiny disco ball in Celia Kritharioti’s sequined outfit with glittery knee-high boots. Her outfit was a mini golden dress full of glittery tassels. Too much of oomph!

Here is Diana Penty’s look from the Chopard Party:

Now, we can’t wait to see her red carpet look!