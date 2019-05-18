  3. Bollywood
Cannes 2019: Diana Penty makes a golden debut, Huma Qureshi sizzles in red at the Chopard party

Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi graced the Chopard Love Dinner at Cannes 2019.

