Cannes 2019: Diana Penty shines in silver on her last day

Darshana Devi May 22 2019, 4.14 pm May 22 2019, 4.14 pm

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival 2019 is currently underway and celebrities across the globe have been wowing us with their glamorous outfits. Bollywood actor Diana Penty made her debut appearance at the prestigious film festival this year. After making heads turn with numerous drop-dead gorgeous outfits, Diana bid adieu to the French Riviera on Wednesday. To mark her last day, she posted pictures of herself on Instagram, which have her dazzling in a silver gown and pointed heels!

The 33-year-old stunned in a knee-length metallic gown belonging to the collections of GRAINE. To complete her look, she opted for wavy hairdo tied in a low bun and for footwear, she chose a pair of white Balenciaga shoes adorned with black studs. Her bright lip shade surely added the perfect amount of oomph to her overall look. In her caption, the actor thanked Cannes for the memories and added that she is next heading to London.

Check out her post here:

However, nothing beats her red carpet look! The beige off-shoulder Nedret Taciroglu gown with detailed embellishments and faux feathers was undoubtedly one of the best ever outfits worn by the actor. Opting for a bun again, she kept her makeup minimal and looked simply stunning!

Here’s her look:

“I can’t believe I’m actually a part of it this year! It is important to me as I’m representing India on an international platform,” the actor had said earlier in an interview when quizzed about her Cannes debut.

Diana also was a part of the discussion on Women In Global Cinema at the Cannes. Speaking about the same, she added, “Women are the most powerful beings in the world and we have been making an impact since the inception of cinema. It’s a privilege for me to able to address the achievements that we’ve accomplished and how we strive to make the industry a better place to work each day.”