Cannes 2019: Hina Khan looks pretty in pink formals for the day of interviews

Nikita Thakkar May 15 2019, 12.24 pm May 15 2019, 12.24 pm

TV sensation Hina Khan is making her Cannes debut this year. Reason: The first look of her film titled Lines will be unveiled at the prestigious film festival. She zoomed off to France a few days back with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and they have been touring the beautiful location as if it were their honeymoon. But the day of her appearance at Cannes is here and as per tradition, Hina Khan conducted a few interviews with the press there. Hey, just like the red carpet, looking all glamorous for the interviews is mandatory too!

Hina took to her Instagram stories and shared a few behind-the-scenes footage from the fitting room. She also shared a full-length picture of her dressed in a pink pantsuit. Pink pants with white print, a pink top and a blazer of the same colour - Hina looked top notch. Pearl earrings and makeup kept sombre, Hina Khan nailed day 1 at Cannes 2019.

Apart from Cannes, Hina Khan was recently in the news for her exit from famous television soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She played the famous vamp aka Kamolika in the serial but she quit the show recently, apparently to focus on her Bollywood career. A farewell was organised for her where she cut a cake and partied hard with the team.

Speaking of Cannes 2019, the prestigious gala began on May 14 and will go on till May 26. Bollywood divas Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Diana Penty, Kangana Ranaut will be representing India and walking the red carpet.

We are eagerly waiting to see their glamorous appearances on the red carpet. Get.set.go!