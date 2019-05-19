Cannes 2019: Hina Khan shares the frame with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Onkar Kulkarni May 19 2019, 6.55 pm May 19 2019, 6.55 pm

Ever since Hina Khan’s name got associated with Cannes she began making headlines. Bollywood buffs were surprised when news arrived that television actress and Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan would be heading to Cannes Film Festival 2019. The event is usually graced by Bollywood biggies like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor among others. So, when Hina’s name popped up it was taken as a sweet surprise by her fans.

Later she came in the ire of controversy when a famous magazine’s editor commented against her existence at the glamorous do. The situation blew out of proportion when Hina’s fans stood by Hina. Not just that, even Salman Khan tweeted in Hina’s defence. Amidst all the fuss, Hina stood like a rock and did her best as she sashayed down the red carpet and put two-three different looks on display flaunting some beautiful designer gowns.

Latest buss is that the actress also met Priyanka Chopra and Nick Joans at the event.

In a picture that has gone viral, Hina is seen posing with PeeCee and Nick. The trio is also accompanied by other Bollywood faces who too went to the French Riviera to attend the festival. These being Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty. The duo too is busy rocking the red carpet and garnering attention there. In the picture, Diana is seen wearing a black and cream combination, Priyanka is flaunting her thighs while Nick shows off his metallic golden blazer jacket, the other two ladies Hina and Huma respectively are seen in black.

As per the latest updates, Aishwarya Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan too have left for Cannes. Sonam Kapoor flew from Mumbai last night for her Cannes outing. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is back to Mumbai after attending the do for two days.