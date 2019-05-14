Cannes 2019: Hina Khan’s Lines is the sole Indian film at the popular film festival

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival starts off on May 14. As you can expect, the festival screens several films and witnesses the debut of many actors. Each year, every country, including India, sends in a couple of films for screening. However, this year there’s been a dearth of films that’ll be making it to the festival – at least as far as Indian films are concerned. The Cannes Film Festival is one of the ‘big three’, the other two being the Venice Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival.
This year’s Cannes film festival will have a debutant in Hina Khan. The star, who is best known for her role as Komolika in Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2, has been the talk of the internet thanks to the sudden change in her career. While her fans are cheering for her negative role in the TV show, Hina will soon be making her debut in Bollywood and the popular film festival with her upcoming film, Lines. It turns out that there aren’t any other Indian films that will be screening at Cannes.
Hina Khan will make her Cannes debut
My second fiction, My fourth show ever in the history of my career and my fourth number 1 in a row.. Like the titles of each of these toppers, my life and its journey is reflected through them. YRKKH made me and made me realise how deep my relationship is with my audiences as it kept on gliding at the top. KKK made me aware and beware of the challenges life may throw at me, as it became the highest rated reality show. BB11 too became a skyscraper and topped pretty much everything but it also gave me the taste of the view from the top.. KZK2 was a true "Kasauti" for me in every possible way. Too big an opportunity, too big a challenge and a way bigger responsibility which has its risks and results. But as we reach to the top I am glad that we managed to get the gold after going through this kasauti.
Directed by Hussain Khan, Lines is touted to be a tragic love story and is set in Kashmir. The story takes place during the Kargil War. Along with Hina, the rest of the crew will also be travelling to Cannes to attend the festival for the film’s first look. FYI, the Cannes Film Festival 2019 will be going on between May 14 and 25.
Cannes 2019: Hina Khan’s Lines is the sole Indian film at the popular film festival
During a live chat on Instagram, Hina said that she is very excited to be walking the red carpet at Cannes. However, she revealed that she has not yet finalised what she’ll wear. She also put up a few Instagram stories where her look from the film was visible. She’ll be playing the role of Nazia and will be donning a girl-next-door look.
Recently, there were reports that Hina has bid adieu to Kasautii Zindagii Kay and there’s no word on when or if she’ll return. Word has it that she plans to concentrate a lot more on her Bollywood career. Hina had taken over the role of Komolika in KZK 2 from Urvashi Dholakia, who essayed the role in the original series.