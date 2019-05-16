Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi to attend Chopard Party at the film festival

Debanu Das May 16 2019, 11.55 pm May 16 2019, 11.55 pm

The much-anticipated Cannes Film Festival is here and several celebrities will be attending the glamorous event. Besides Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and others, Huma Qureshi too, is ready to travel to the French Riviera to attend the festival. While Huma will be a part of several events at the festival, she will also be attending the popular Chopard Party.

Huma had attended the Cannes Film Festival last year as well and made it to the headlines in both, India and the rest of the world. Her look was very well received by several experts in the fashion industry. This year, the actress looks forward to her third visit to one of the most watched red carpet events on the planet. Last year, Huma had arrived at the Chopard Party in a custom-made Falguni and Shane Peacock pantsuit with an embellished trail-blazer.

Huma Qureshi is ready for Cannes 2019

Huma’s first tryst with the Cannes festival took place when she was promoting her film Gangs of Wasseypur. In 2018, she had represented India at the festival. From Ali Younes, Elio Abou Fayssal to Manish Malhotra, Nikhil Thampi, Shane & Falguni Peacock and Varun Bahl, Huma's sartorial choices on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet has always been lauded for being edgy and forward.

In 2019, the Bollywood actress will be seen on screen, taking up the lead role in an upcoming television series on Netflix, titled Leila. The series is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Deepa Mehta.

At the red carpet in Cannes this year, Priyanka Chopra will be making her debut while representing Chopard, a Swiss luxury watchmaker. Diana Penty will reportedly be walking the red carpet on May 19 for the film titled A Hidden Life.