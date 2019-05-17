  3. Bollywood
Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut dazzles like a true Queen in a sizzling pantsuit

Bollywood

Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut dazzles like a true Queen in a sizzling pantsuit

Kangana Ranaut stunned in a black and cream pant-suit for the Grey Goose event at Cannes 2019.

back
Cannes 2019cannes festival 2019Cannes Film Festival 2019Kangana ranautKangana Ranaut at Cannes 2019Kangana Ranaut CannesKangana Ranaut Cannes 2019
nextCannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra takes cues from Princess Diana, stuns in her white ensemble

within