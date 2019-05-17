Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut dazzles like a true Queen in a sizzling pantsuit

Darshana Devi May 17 2019, 9.37 am May 17 2019, 9.37 am

The Cannes Film Festival 2019 has finally kicked off and fans have been keen to know what and who our B-Townies are wearing at the prestigious event. Fashion diva Kangana piqued our interest earlier by announcing that she is representing our country by donning a sari. And she did just that - grabbing eyeballs in a retro-inspired classic Kanjeevaram sari. But it was the diva's second appearance in a sizzling pantsuit for the Grey Goose event at the fest on Thursday that got us drooling. Sure enough, she proved that the ‘Queen of fashion’ tag on her is so justified!

Kangana stunned in a black and cream pant-suit with silver embellishments which complemented her toned figure so well! The heavy eye make-up, nude lips and glossy hairdo rounded her look. For once, she didn’t show off her natural curls and we must admit, no one could have pulled off the sleeky hairdo with so much poise! Her outfit belonged to Nedret Tacigolu’s collections and FYI, the latter designed her Cannes 2018 debut outfit as well. Her make-up and hair were done by artists Ali Pirzadeh and Anil C respectively.

Speaking at India Pavilion platform at the Cannes festival, Kangana emphasised how important it is to be properly trained before stepping into the industry. "The way my journey has been and what I see the fundamental difference between when you want to be an actor in France, England or America, there are proper trainings. Especially in Mumbai and in regional cinema, everyone who is working with you or is your colleague, or technicians around everybody has... or most of them have just stumbled upon this profession. Even those who come from film backgrounds, they have just assisted each other and there is no proper training. So we would definitely love to build some sort of school or some formal training. I would love to give some lectures there," she said.

On Wednesday, we came across two of Kangana’s pictures from her workout session, posted by her social media team. We learn that the actor went through a rigorous workout to look her best at the French Riviera. Believe it or not, she lost 5 kgs in just 10 days! That’s some motivation!

“The clothes I wear will have drama. At the same time, as an Indian actor on a global platform, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers and wearing outfits that reflect our rich cultural heritage,” said Kangana in a statement recently.

Besides the Manikarnika actor, other Bollywood beauties who wowed fans with their splendid outfits were Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.