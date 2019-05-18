Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut goes all easy breezy in an off-shoulder ensemble

Onkar Kulkarni May 18 2019, 6.04 pm May 18 2019, 6.04 pm

Kangana Ranaut’s summer-fit look will make you pick up your shopping bags and go for a splurge. The actress’ off-shoulder and skirt outfit looks perfect for a summer getaway. In the sweltering heat in India, this dress looks apt to flaunt in the scorching sun. The Queen of Bollywood, however, flaunted this look at the Cannes film festival 2019. The very 70s inspired look is her fifth one at the French Riveria. Kangana teamed up the Alexis outfit with strappy shoes by Jimmy Choo. Giving the outfit beachy vibe are those Tom Ford sunglasses.

Her previous look was a stunning one sleeve full-length white gown by Toni Maticevski, which had the hint of a train coming from the figure-hugging dress which was complemented with beautiful eye make-up and hairdo. She sported bold eyes with royal blue eye-liner. Her diamond Chopard earrings added to her oomph factor. Her hair was done by Ali Pirzadeh, while her make-up was done by Anil C. Seems all-white is the dress code which the Panga actress has picked up for the 72nd edition of the film festival.

Her earlier looks included a Falguni Shane Peacock nine-yard with velvety red hand-gloves. Later she also flaunted Michael Cinco off-shoulder train dress in a pastel shade. She complimented the dress with braided-cum-open hairdo, cute tiny baubles, with no jewellery and very minimal makeup.

View this post on Instagram Canneganaaa!! . . . #kanganaranaut #cannes2019 A post shared by IN.com (@indotcom) on May 17, 2019 at 11:41am PDT

In terms of work, Kangana has been shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. She will be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi player for the first time in the sports film. It also stars Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. While for Panga, Kangana had put on weight, she apparently dropped 5 kilos in a span of just 10 days to look her best at the Cannes red carpet.