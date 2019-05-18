  3. Bollywood
Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut looks summer fit with this off-shoulder dress

Bollywood

Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut goes all easy breezy in an off-shoulder ensemble

Kangana Ranaut is at the ongoing Cannes 2019 film festival

back
2019 cannes film festivalCannes 2019cannes festival 2019kangana cannesKangana ranautKangana Ranaut CannesPanga
nextAishwarya Rai Bachchan hasn’t left for Cannes yet, here’s the correct story

within