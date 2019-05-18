Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut looked like a dove in a white dress at the Chopard party

Onkar Kulkarni May 18 2019, 11.37 am May 18 2019, 11.37 am

Kangana Ranaut is slaying it at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2019. The actress proved to be a head turner as she made an appearance in the beautiful white gown at a party at the glamorous event. On day 2 of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, the actress went all-white. The occasion being the Chopard party, the Queen of Bollywood was seen in a beautiful white gown, coupled with black shoes and crystal green earrings.

The Simran actress delighted her fans by sharing some gorgeous images of hers on the social media, straight from the French Riviera. The stunning one sleeve full-length white gown by Toni Maticevski, which had the hint of a trail coming from the figure-hugging dress was complemented with beautiful eye make-up and hairdo. She sported bold eyes with royal blue eye-liner. Her diamond Chopard earrings added to her oomph factor. Kangana's hair was done by Ali Pirzadeh, while her make-up was done by Anil C.

On the previous day at Cannes, the actress sported Falguni Shane Peacock nine-yard with velvety red hand-gloves. In her next look, she flaunted Michael Cinco off-shoulder trail dress in a pastel shade. She completed her look with braided-cum-open hairdo, cute tiny baubles, with no jewellery and very minimal makeup.

In terms of work, Kangana has been shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. She will be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi player for the first time in the sports film. It also stars Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. While for Panga, Kangana had put on weight, she apparently dropped 5 kilos in a span of just 10 days to look her best at the Cannes red carpet.

Good going Kangana. We loved every look of yours at Cannes.