Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut looks chic and cheerful as she leaves for the event

Darshana Devi May 16 2019, 1.23 pm May 16 2019, 1.23 pm

After the extravagant MET Gala 2019, it’s now time for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2019. The ceremony, which is one of the most sought-after events of the entertainment industry, started with a bang on May 14. Let us tell you, our Indian divas are not lagging behind in prepping for the fest and are all set to dazzle at the ceremony! A day after Priyanka Chopra left for the event, Bollywood’s Queen Kangana Ranaut was spotted making her departure for the French Riviera. The stunning lady, who is expected to sashay down the red carpet on May 16, was snapped at the airport late on Wednesday night.

The actor went for a casual and comfy look for her travel. She chose to wear a loose blue shirt tucked in a pair of high-waisted denim palazzos and teamed up her outfit with a pair of lovely heels, looking chic as usual. She also flaunted her curls by keeping her hair open and looked quite excited for the event. On Tuesday, we learned how the diva had really worked on her body before all the cameras get flashing at her on the red carpet. In a post put up by her social media team, we were informed of the actor losing 5 kgs in just 10 days after indulging in rigorous workouts.

Take a look at Kangana’s airport look here:

Here’s a glimpse of her prepping for the event.

Meanwhile, it’s said that Deepika Padukone is walking the red carpet on the same day. Who do you think will take away all the numbers in fashion game?