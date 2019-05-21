Cannes 2019: Mallika Sherawat arrives with her nephew, is she taking cues from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Divya Ramnani May 21 2019, 9.19 pm May 21 2019, 9.19 pm

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival witnessed a bevy of B-townies taking over its red carpet, right from a bow-licious Deepika Padukone to the very ravishing Kangana Ranaut and the madly-in-love Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. We also had some of our desi girls like Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan spreading their magic at the red carpet. Joining them was a Cannes regular and Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat, who has been walking at the Cannes red carpet for around decades.

Have a look at Mallika Sherawat at Cannes 2019 here:

Mallika took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures and videos from her Cannes appearance and, other than her, we also spotted her adorable nephew. The Murder actor was wearing a sizzling grey and black gown from Tony Ward’s collection. Her attire was heavily embroidered and the actor carried it with utmost poise and confidence. She completed her look with minimal makeup, huge danglers and a broad smile. She further shared a roundup video of her day at the red carpet. It featured Mallika making an entry with her young nephew and this, unsurprisingly, reminded us of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Have a look at Mallika Sherawat’s video here:

We all are well aware of how Aishwarya Rai has continued the ritual of bringing her baby girl Aaradhya at the Cannes red carpet from a very long time now. Her recent appearance was no different. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam kick-started her Cannes 2019 journey by sharing a series of pictures with Aaradhya on her Instagram. So, is Mallika up for some inspiration from Ash?

Have a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s picture here:

Meanwhile, Mallika’s first look at the ongoing edition of Cannes was a fashion disaster. The actor recycled her turquoise blue lacy gown, which she had worn at Cannes 2014. Sigh!

Check out Mallika’s first look at Cannes:

We expected better from you, Mallika!