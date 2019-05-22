Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra lauds Hina Khan for all her achievements

Divya Ramnani May 22 2019, 12.00 am May 22 2019, 12.00 am

Hina Khan, who rose to fame with a TV show called Yeh Rishta Kya Kehtlata Hai, is currently at the top of her game. From emerging as a finalist at Bigg Boss 11 to being flooded with films and television shows, Hina Khan has come a long way. The most recent feather in her cap was her Cannes debut. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor graced the red carpet for not one but two days and both her looks created a stir on the internet, for various reasons, of course. While her stay at the French Riviera, Hina also bumped into the global star, Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas.

Post their meet, an overwhelmed Hina gave a shoutout to PeeCee for being so awesome to her and introducing her to everyone as a ‘star’. In her post, Hina couldn’t stop raving praises for the Barfi star. Now, PeeCee has responded to Hina’s sweet gesture. She dropped a sweet comment under Khan’s picture and reciprocated all the love. Firstly, Chopra thanked the actor for her note, she then added that she’s proud of Hina for what she has achieved.

Priyanka wrote, “Thank you for the kind words Hina. Was so good to meet you and spend time with you. Proud of what you have achieved and it was my pleasure to highlight the talent the Indian industry possesses in any way that I could. Wishing you all the luck in the world, onward and upwards! Xoxo #GirlsForGirls.”

Hina Khan was a part of the Cannes Film Festival to reveal the first look of her short film Lines, which revolves around a young girl living on the LoC and her struggles.