Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra shares pictures of legendary women, is she dropping hints at what she might wear?

Met Gala 2019 is barely 10 days behind us and even as we are just getting over the over-the-top fashion on that red carpet, all attention has moved to another glam event across the Atlantic. The 12-day Cannes Film Festival that began on May 14 is calling for our attention as leading ladies from India and across the globe put on their most chic gowns and sashay down the famed Cannes red carpet. India will be proud as the world gazes at the beauty of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and a few other Indian actresses who will represent the nation at the event. Joining this already starry list will be Priyanka Chopra, who is making her debut at the Cannes red carpet.

Priyanka has been on pretty much every red carpet worth a mention. Cannes, however, had never featured the desi girl and that too will end this year. We now know that she’s in Cannes and ready to make a glamorous appearance. Her Instagram stories reveal that Priyanka will be representing Swiss luxury jewellery and watch manufacturer Chopard at the event. She posted an image of a glistering, diamond studded Chopard watch and text saying ‘Time for Cannes’. Now that we know she’s going to be there, observers and fans are keen to know what she will be wearing and Priyanka is giving us material to keep us guessing. The actress has been posting black and white images of iconic women from their appearances over the years.

Her first image is that of Princess Diana in a strapless gown that spelt pure elegance. The second image is that of the uber-stylish Sophia Loren. And the third image is that of the legendary Hollywood actress Grace Kelly.

Why she posted images of these three outstanding women, we do not know! Will she be channelling their fashion choices at the Cannes red carpet, we hope so!