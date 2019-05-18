Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a lavender mermaid outfit, husband Nick Jonas looks dapper

Divya Ramnani May 18 2019, 1.11 pm May 18 2019, 1.11 pm

The latest edition of the Cannes Film Festival kick-started with a bang. From an unstoppable Deepika Padukone to the stunning Kangana Ranaut, our B-townies made it a point to slay the red carpet at the French Riviera. While these beauties have been a regular face, our desi girl-turned-global star Priyanka Chopra made a breathtaking debut this year at Cannes. Well, as if PeeCee wasn’t enough, her better half Nick Jonas too joined his ladylove on her second day at the red carpet.

After owning the French Riviera, NickYanka, on Friday night, turned heads at Chopard’s Love Dinner. The Barfi actor Priyanka Chopra looked ravishing in her lavender-coloured mermaid patterned short dress, which she paired up along with a transparent cape. She completed her look with a sleek bun, some dazzling diamond jewellery and a pair of quirky white heels. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, wore a black suit along with a bowtie. Priyanka Chopra’s connection with the Chopard jewels is a little special because the actor completed her Cannes day 1 red carpet look with the same.

Have a look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Chopard’s Love Dinner here:

In a video shared by Priyanka on her Instagram story, the actor could be seen indulging in some adorable PDA with her hubby Nick, as they shared a kiss while on the way to the party. Another video had Nick fixing PeeCee’s necklace at the party.

Check out the videos of NickYanka here:

Earlier in the day, the couple was spotted leaving their hotel and, must admit, we couldn’t take our eyes off their pictures. The Baywatch actor donned a pastel toned maxi dress, which had a cutesy white bel cinched at her waist. She completed her look with a matching cowboy hoy, minimal makeup and straightened hair. Singer Nick Jonas complimented his ladylove by wearing a beige suit along with white sneakers.

Check out their Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s pictures here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one inseparable couple and we like it!