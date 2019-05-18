  3. Bollywood
Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a lavender mermaid outfit, husband Nick Jonas looks dapper

Bollywood

Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a lavender mermaid outfit, husband Nick Jonas looks dapper

The power couple - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas - were inseparable at the Cannes 2019.

back
BollywoodCannes 2019Chopard DinnerEntertainmentnick jonasNickyankaPriyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra at Cannes 2019Priyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas
nextCannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut looked like a dove in a white dress at the Chopard party

within