Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra takes cues from Princess Diana, stuns in her white ensemble

Ranjini Maitra May 17 2019, 9.26 am May 17 2019, 9.26 am

All eyes were on Priyanka Chopra as she touched down to Cannes for this year's Cannes Film Festival. With her unmatched grace and flawless presence, Priyanka has rarely failed the red carpet. For her first red carpet appearance, she chose a custom made black and rose gold sequin gown, designed by Roberto Cavalli. But she truly shone in her second French Riviera appearance, as she took major fashion cues from the iconic Princess Diana, as she had hinted before!

Priyanka was attending the premiere of 5B, an inspirational documentary film revolving around the everyday heroes who took that one extra step to care for the patients of AIDS and/or the HIV+ ones. The film was being presented by Product Red, a licensed brand that diverts fund to control and abolish AIDS from eight African countries. The Red Gala held on Thursday night saw Priyanka donning white pleated pants with a corset top, from the house of Honayda. That neckpiece added an extra dose of style to her outfit!

PeeCee was styled by her stylist Mimi Curtail. Her nude lips, smoky eyes, and bronzed cheekbones were courtesy French makeup artist Morgane Martini.

For those who remember, the actor, a couple of days back, dropped a major hint on her Instagram account when she shared photos of Princess Diana, Sophia Loren and Grace Kelly. Such lovely ladies to take fashion inspiration from! Her white outfit certainly looks inspired by Lady Diana.

Way before she walked the red carpet, she shared pictures of herself clad in a white bathrobe, from her hotel. Looks like PeeCee is quite obsessed with white!

The Princess Diana look was done fine. Can't wait to see how PeeCee pulls off her avatars inspired by Sophia Loren and Grace Kelly!