Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor looks like a dream in a Valentino dress!

Divya Ramnani May 20 2019, 11.05 pm May 20 2019, 11.05 pm

After hosting our desi girls like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, and Diana Penty, the red carpet at Cannes 2019 is all set to be graced by the super fashionable Sonam Kapoor. And even before hitting the red carpet, the Neerja actor killed with her look in a glamorous red ruffled gown. In a series of posts on Instagram, Sonam's sister, Rhea Kapoor showed-off the red dream to the world. The dress is a Valentino with flirtatious red ruffles onto Sonam Kapoor's silhouette and we just couldn’t take our eyes off her!

Have a look at Sonam Kapoor's Cannes look here:

Sonam is often labelled the millennial trendsetter. Last year, she headed to the Cannes Film Festival right after her wedding. She, like a proud bride, rocked her Cannes 2018 look with her henna tattoos still on. This year, we wonder what else Sonam has on her mind. Talking about her look, Rhea, in an earlier interview, said, "I think this year we are going to focus on simplicity and elegance. It will be more on Sonam's personality and where she is in her life right now. See, this is a very beautiful phase of her life where she is very happy, content and emotionally secure. So, it should come across in the clothes and the looks."

Sonam left for Cannes wearing a beige and brown full-length dress. She completed her happy look with big aviators and asymmetrical loop earrings. Added to that was a top knot, a handbag and flats on her feet. The actor amped up her look on her touch down at Cannes. She donned a beige, brown free-flowing and full – length dress. She can pull off anything she wears, doesn’t she?

Have a look at Sonam Kapoor’s pictures:

Now, we can’t wait for Sonam Kapoor to rule the red carpet! Can you?