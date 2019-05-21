Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor oozes sensuality in a white Ralph and Russo tuxedo!

After making fans and all the fashion critics wait for almost two days, the darling of Cannes, Sonam Kapoor has finally dropped in her very first appearance on the red carpet. And let us tell you that the Neerja actor, known for her flawless fashion sense, has not disappointed this year as well. For her big day, Sonam Kapoor donned a classic white tuxedo from the Ralph and Russo couture. But, hang on! When it comes to the super-dramatic Sonam Kapoor, how can her attire be so thanda?
Have a look at Sonam Kapoor’s look from Cannes 2019 here:
In custom @ralphandrusso couture Tuxedo, and @chopard high jewellery for #chopardparfums
The Veere Di Wedding actor gave an extraordinary twist to her ordinary tuxedo. Her blazer was connected to a massive white train, which made Sonam look like a modern-day fairy. Sonam accessorised her look with a heavy Chopard necklace and earrings that had some beautiful green diamonds. Diamonds are girl’s best friend, after all! The icing on the cake was her nude makeup and a sleek bun that complemented Sonam’s sharp face! *drooling*
Here are some more pictures of Sonam Kapoor at the Cannes Film Festival:
Walking the red carpet at Cannes for @chopard tonight dripping in 155 carats of Colombian emeralds, fitted in a @ralphandrusso couture tuxedo, @sonamkapoor
@sonamkapoor tonight for the premiere of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood tonight at the #cannesfilmfestival for @chopard In @ralphandrusso haute couture. Shoes by @jimmychoo
Earlier, Sonam Kapoor blessed our timelines with her sunny dress. The actor opted for a bright yellow off-shoulder gown from Ashi Studio.
Have a look at Sonam Kapoor’s sunny look here:
🌻 when you do breakfast in Cannes. This morning, for @chopard
Before twinning with the sun, Sonam stunned fans in a royal Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation. She was donning an embellished gown that had a glittery golden cape attached with it. Modern Maharani is what Rhea called her. We agree!
Here’s Sonam Kapoor in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation:
Our Modern Maharani today for the @chopard Night of the Kings in @abujanisandeepkhosla Couture. #chopardparfums #cannes2019 #cannesfilmfestival
Bollywood beauties, are you taking notes?