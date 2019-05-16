Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor plans to don a simple yet elegant ensemble

Debanu Das May 16 2019, 11.55 pm May 16 2019, 11.55 pm

Sonam Kapoor is a familiar face at the Cannes Film Festival. The star will be walking down the red carpet this year in a simple, yet elegant, ensemble. According to reports, the 72nd Cannes Film Festival will have Sonam Kapoor wearing something that focuses on her personality and her life as it is right now. Rhea Kapoor, her sister, usually works on Sonam’s dresses.

Speaking to IANS, Rhea said: "I think this year we are going to focus on simplicity and elegance... It will be more on Sonam's personality and where she is in her life right now. This is a very beautiful phase of her life where she is very happy, content and emotionally secure. So, it should come across in the clothes and the looks." The doting sister made sure she didn’t give away any secrets before Sonam shows off her dress.

Sonam Kapoor to keep it simple and elegant

Rhea has styled Sonam on several occasions and even worked with her as a producer in several films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding. Reportedly, she makes sure that her sister gets a different look every time.

Rhea Kapoor often styles her sister Sonam

"We all are dreamers. We like to tell stories, read books, look at pictures and at times feel so connected with characters from our favourite stories... Being an introvert as a child, I always spent time on reading books. It is the same with Sonam. So when I style anyone, any character in a film, or a person in real life, I take inspiration from books and iconic personalities," said Rhea to IANS, adding that as a woman, “we all have different shades in our personality.”

“When I am styling someone, I try to bring out or highlight one of the shades. I'm always inspired by women like Gayatri Devi and Audrey Hepburn... The list is long," said Rhea.