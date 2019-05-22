Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor's appearances have given Anil Kapoor a 'poud father moment'

Darshana Devi May 22 2019, 5.02 pm May 22 2019, 5.02 pm

Bollywood divas are taking the Cannes 2019 red carpet by storm with their back-to-back exquisite ensembles. Fashion queen Sonam Kapoor as always turned out to be the best out of the lot. From beige, purple, yellow to white, the actor has totally slew the red carpet with her vibrant outfits! While the world continues to swoon over the 33-year-old’s magnificent looks, her father Anil Kapoor, too, couldn’t help but appreciate her and the efforts put forward by Rhea Kapoor in planning the looks. Showering love on his girls through an Instagram post, Anil mentioned how the two have given him a ‘proud father’ moment.

Anil penned a sweet note for his daughters by sharing Sonam’s multiple looks from Cannes. The slideshow of pictures features every single Cannes look of Sonam. As part of his caption, he stated how the Veere Di Wedding star has taken the world by storm with her outfits and added that he takes immense pride of both Sonam and Rhea ‘for creating art with fashion’. He wrapped up with the hashtag ‘Proud father moment’.

Take a look at Anil’s post here:

Sonam’s latest outfit happens to be an ivory Ralph and Russo tuxedo dress with an additional long trail. She paired the ensemble with a statement necklace by Chopard and went for Jimmy Choo shoes of matching colour.

Here’s Sonam’s look:

Sonam made a ravishing Cannes debut in 2018 and was the limelight for turning up in chooda and mehndi, just days after her wedding. Meanwhile, Cannes 2019 opened on May 14 and will go on till May 25. It saw an array of B-Townies oozing elegance at the red carpet. The list includes Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. TV actor Hina Khan, too, was a part of the event.