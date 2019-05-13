Darshana Devi May 13 2019, 2.19 pm May 13 2019, 2.19 pm

We recently witnessed the extravagant MET Gala 2019 and its over-the-top fashion moments. Celebrities across the globe sashayed down the red carpet with the most outrageous outfits ever! Next, we have the prestigious Cannes Film Festival coming up. Just like in 2018, the red carpet of the celebrated ceremony will see Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut this time too and the actor is all set to take it by storm! The diva has been planning on something special with her stylist Ami Patel.

The Mental Hai Kya star plans to represent the country by donning a sari at this year’s Cannes. She will be seen sporting a Falguni and Shane Peacock sari made of the forgotten weaves and rich fabrics of India, to create a dramatic entrance. Kangana, who will be the face of Grey Goose at the event, shares that her outfit will reflect the theme of Cannes Film Festival 2019 -‘Live Victoriously’. “The clothes I wear will have drama. At the same time, as an Indian actor on a global platform, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers and wearing outfits that reflect our rich cultural heritage,” she says.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: Kangana Ranaut to shine in a Falguni and Shane Peacock outfit

“My stylist Ami Patel and I have been brainstorming for a few weeks. We, along with Falguni and Shane Peacock, are designing a unique saree. The idea is to revive the forgotten weaves and bring them to the fore so that the world is more aware of our rich fabrics and culture,” adds Ranaut.

She further lauded the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actors Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at the MET Gala. “In 2012, I attended Rakesh Roshan’s birthday party without eyebrows. So dressing riskily has never been a deterrent for me. I was one of the first actresses to start wearing sarees at the airport. I use fashion as an expression of myself.”

Priyanka Chopra

“When I was seeing the Met gala pictures, I thought to myself that in India, the real queen of camp would be Rekhaji. It’s wonderful how our women like Priyanka (Chopra Jonas) and Deepika (Padukone) are making their mark there,” she concludes.