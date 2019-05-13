  3. Bollywood
Cannes Film Festival 2019: Kangana Ranaut to shine in a Falguni and Shane Peacock outfit

Bollywood

Cannes Film Festival 2019: Kangana Ranaut to shine in a Falguni and Shane Peacock outfit

Here are the details of Kangana Ranaut's Cannes Film Festival 2019 outfit.

back
Ami PatelBollywoodCannesCannes 2019Cannes Film Festival 2019Entertainmentfalguni and shane peacockKangana ranaut
nextKabir Singh trailer review: Shahid Kapoor impressive as a jilted lover, Kiara is basic

within