Cannes' regular Mallika Sherawat is all set to rule this year’s red carpet, here’s what she will be wearing

Divya Ramnani May 15 2019, 9.17 pm May 15 2019, 9.17 pm

The 72nd edition of the Cannes International Film Festival kick-started on May 14 and is expected to go on till May 25. What makes it extra special is the fact that this year, we will be seeing an ocean of Bollywood divas taking over the red carpet. B-townies like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty and Hina Khan are set to be seen at Cannes. Wait, are we missing out on someone important? Of course, we are! How can one forget the Cannes regular – Mallika Sherawat?

Murder actor Mallika Sherawat, who has been turning heads at the Cannes’ red carpet for more than a decade, is all set to make her presence felt at the latest edition of Cannes. While, in the past, we reported on what our desi girls will be wearing along with their tentative red carpet dates, here’s a little info on Sherawat. Earlier in the day, the actor put up a video on Instagram, revealing a glimpse of her Cannes 2019 attire. In the clip, the 42-year-old was sporting a gorgeous sky blue Tony Ward Couture gown. She could be seen practising her red carpet walk and not to miss that beautiful twirl! We can’t wait to see a dolled up Mallika Sherawat, already!

Have a look at Mallika Sherawat’s Cannes 2019 attire here:

After giving a sneak peek into her outfit for this year, Mallika also shared a few throwback videos and pictures of her appearances at the Cannes 2017. In the videos, Mallika could be seen greeting her fans as she made her way to the red carpet. The actor was donning a ravishing off-shoulder embellished gown by Georges Hobeika.

Here’s a throwback Cannes video posted by Mallika Sherawat on her Instagram:

Now, we wait for the Cannes 2019 madness!