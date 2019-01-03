Can't stop, won't stop! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on a kissing spree and we aren't complaining

When we say Priyanka Chopra, a mental image of a very strong and powerful woman, who is extremely focused appears. But who says strong women can't be romantic at heart? Well, we are getting to see a completely new side of our desi girl post marriage. Priyanka and Nick had a beautiful wedding on December 3 and 4 followed by a few receptions in Mumbai and Delhi. Post that, they have just been holidaying with their family.

Stalk Priyanka and Nick's social media profile and you would know that the couple is having the best time of their lives. Mr and Mrs Jonas are hopping from one exotic location to another and exploring the world. But! There's too much of kissing too. Every day we have some lovey-dovey pictures of the couple popping up in which they are seen kissing each other. Like the recent ones shared below:

As stated, they are apparently taking 'can't stop, won't stop' too seriously and are on a kissing spree. Though in the video that Vogue released post their marriage, NickYanka confessed that their first kiss took place at the balcony of her home in Beverly Hills, it was during Nick's birthday in September that they had their 'first kiss' in PUBLIC. Nick was at a concert and at dot midnight, he cut the cake with his ladylove on-stage and shared a kiss. Aww...

Since then there has been no stopping for these two. Every time they have anything to share on social media, they have a perfect kissing picture to go with it. And then came the most beautiful kiss of their lives and we were lucky enough to witness it. Their first kiss as a Man and a Wife. Post their Church wedding, they shared their first kiss, which was a part of the pictures shared by Vogue.

And then, when Nick turned out to be GQ's most stylish man, Priyanka put up a post stating "Honoured to be kissing the most stylish man on the planet..".

Even on the New Year's Eve, PeeCee had shared pictures of them having a lip-lop to wish her fans.

View this post on Instagram From mine to yours.. Happy new year everyone! #2019 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 1, 2019 at 6:23am PST

Damn these two.