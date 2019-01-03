image
Thursday, January 3rd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Can't stop, won't stop! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on a kissing spree and we aren't complaining

Bollywood

Can't stop, won't stop! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on a kissing spree and we aren't complaining

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   January 03 2019, 11.46 am
back
BollywoodEntertainmentnick jonasPriyanka ChopraWedding
nextThe Accidental Prime Minister: Case filed against Anupam Kher for damaging image of top politicians
ALSO READ

Hrithik Roshan, ex wife Sussanne Khan and kids snapped on a movie date

Ali Abbas Zafar opens up about Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Bharat

After Congress, Moushumi Chatterjee joins BJP