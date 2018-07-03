Cardi B is now the first female rapper to be on top of Billboard Hot 100 with two tracks

Hip-hop star Cardi B, who recently revealed about her nine-month-old marriage to the world, is back on the top spot on the Hot 100 this week, thanks to her latest single I Like It. The track was a hit since it was first launched and was within the top 10. Her debut hit, Bodak Yellow was on top for three weeks. The two numero uno spots is a historical achievement for Cardi B, as it makes her the first female rapper with two tracks that hit the top spot.

Since Bodak Yellow topped Billboard Hot 100, Cardi B became the fifth woman to reach the chart top in hip-hop category. Four other women who reached that feat include Lauryn Hill, Shawnna, Lil Kim and Iggy Azalea. Though they all have had successful careers, they failed to repeat the achievement.

I Like It is also a big milestone for J Balvin and Bad Bunny, as the two of them are also featured in the track, and it is their first No. 1 hit. The two of them are the first Latin artists who made it to the top since Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee dropped Despacito on us last year.