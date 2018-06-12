Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu brighten up the Soorma trailer with funk

The trailer of Shaad Ali directed Soorma released on Monday and it's a looks like the film has already scored big. The movie is a biopic on hockey legend Sandeep Singh and stars Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Present at the trailer launch were the lead actors along with Angad Bedi and the original, Sandeep Singh. The trailer has already created much buzz among film and sports fans alike.

While Diljit looked dapper in his funky avatar, Taapsee turned heads with her yellow-black combination. Diljit looks rather unassuming in a pair of baggy pants and a striped t-shirt. The topped his look with white sneakers and his statement turban.

Soorma will be the first time Taapsee and Diljit will share screen-space and fans cannot wait to see this jodi strike it big.

The Pink star seemed to have fun at the launch and was all smiles when she was caught candid with the hockey stick.

Soorma revolves around the hockey legend Sandeep Singh's journey to become India's top hockey player, his set-back after being shot, and his subsequent rise from the ashes to reclaim his position of India's No 1 hockey player.

Diljit plays the role of Sandeep Singh convincingly, as he portrays the hockey legend. Taapsee looked is equally impressive even in the little time she's on screen.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, the film also stars Angad Bedi. It will hitt the screens on July 13, 2018.